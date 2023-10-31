Hotel101 closes deal for Spain expansion

The site is on Avenida Fuerzas Armadas, which is surrounded by major landmark buildings. It is about a three-minute walk to the Valdebebas Train Station and around seven minutes to the new Madrid Barajas International Airport.Hotel101-Madrid is one of the initial three global expansion projects of Hotel101 Global Pte. Ltd., after Hotel101-Niseko in Hokkaido, Japan and Hotel101-California in the United States.
Hotel101 Global has officially opened and commenced operations of its Global Corporate Office and Global Sales Hub in Singapore. “Eventually, when you stay in any Hotel101, no matter what country you are in, for the first time you will know exactly what to expect,” he said.
The portable Hotel101 concept also allows it to expand and create a uniform worldwide inventory through direct development, joint venture and licensing, Sia said. Inflation in the Philippines likely eased in October with the reversal in rice price hikes expected to have kicked in, UK-based...
Union Bank of the Philippines will drop the Citi brand by the first quarter of next year after completing the P72-billion... When I was still working in a corporate setting, a fellow executive once thanked me for strongly voicing sentiments in a planning session that he said were shared by a number of other executives but were afraid to...Abotiz Power Corp. boosted its profit in the nine months to September, fueled by the strong performance of its generation...
The price of potatoes has risen, but is expected to normalize because of the harvest, which is seen to augment the supply...
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕
Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕
Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕
Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕
Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕