Hot money posts $698-m net outflows

Foreign portfolio investments or hot money posted net outflows of $698 million in September, a reversal of the net inflows of $153 million in August, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said Friday.

The $888 million registered investments for the month went down by $553 million or 38.4 percent from $1.4 billion recorded in August. The $1.6 billion gross outflows in September increased by $298 million or 23.2 percent compared to the gross outflows of $1.3 billion in August.

Registered investments in September went down from $892 million recorded in September 2022 by $4 million or 0.5 percent, while gross outflows increased by $326 million or by 25.9 percent vis-à-vis the gross outflows posted in September 2022 at $1.3 billion. headtopics.com

Hot money transactions from January to September this year yielded net outflows of $387 million, a downswing from the $222-million net inflows noted for the same period last year. Registration of inward foreign investments delegated to authorized agent banks by the BSP is optional under the rules on foreign exchange (FX) transactions.

