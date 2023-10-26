Hot finish pulls Pagdanganan within one after 68

Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines lines up a putt on the 16th green during the final round of The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America at Old American Golf Club on October 08, 2023 in The Colony, Texas.MANILA, Philippine – Bianca Pagdanganan matched her strong start with a blazing windup as she shot a 68, just a stroke behind local ace Vivian Hou at the start of the Wistron Ladies Open at the Sunrise Golf and Country Club in Taoyuan City Thursday.

Meanwhile, Huang, a former winner on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour inTagaytay, gunned down five birdies against a bogey while Hsu turned in a flawless pair of 34s as the local bets tied Pagdanganan at second.

The power-hitting Filipina posted a career-best joint second place finish in the Ascendant LPGA Benefitting Volunteers of American in Texas three weeks ago. Counting her tied for third effort in the NW Arkansas Championship, she crashed into Top 52 in the Race to CME Globe Season ranking last week before settling for No. 56 this week with 528.780 Globe Points. headtopics.com

