Hospitals in Gaza Struggle to Function Amid Ongoing Israeli Assault

Hospitals in Gaza are struggling to function and casualties are increasing due to the ongoing Israeli assault. The al-Shifa complex and other hospitals in the north of the enclave are blockaded by Israeli forces, making it difficult to provide adequate care. Power outages pose a risk to newborns and patients. Israel claims to be targeting Hamas militants responsible for recent attacks.
RAPPLERDOTCOM: Thousands of civilians flee north Gaza as Israeli troops and Hamas fighters battleThe exodus of Palestinian civilians takes place in a four-hour window of opportunity announced by Israel, which has told residents to evacuate the north encircled by its armored forces or risk being trapped in the violence
ABSCBNNEWS: Israel-Hamas battles create havoc in Gaza hospitalsAl-Shifa hospital in Gaza City is 'totally surrounded and bombardments are going on nearby', the hospital's director, Mohammad Abu Salmiya, said.
PHİLSTARNEWS: Hundreds Trapped Around Gaza's Largest Hospital Amid Israeli-Hamas BattleHundreds of patients were trapped and thousands of people sought shelter around Gaza's largest hospital on Monday, as Israeli troops and Hamas fighters battled near the compound.
BUSİNESSMİRROR: Palestinians forced to flee hospitals amid Israeli-Hamas battlesBattles between Israel and Hamas around hospitals in northern Gaza have caused thousands of Palestinians to flee, leaving critically wounded patients and newborns without care.
ABSCBNNEWS: Israeli forces raid Gaza's largest hospital targeting Hamas command centreIsraeli forces conducted a raid on Gaza's largest hospital, targeting what they claim is a Hamas command centre hidden beneath the facility. The operation has raised concerns for the safety of the patients and civilians seeking refuge in the hospital. This marks a significant objective in Israel's campaign against Hamas. The Israeli army described the operation as precise and targeted.
ANCALERTS: Israeli army targets Hamas command center in Gaza hospitalThe Israeli army operation in Al-Shifa hospital, targeting what it says is a Hamas command center under Gaza's biggest medical facility, on Wednesday set off a wave of international condemnation.
