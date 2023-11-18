Hospitals in Gaza Struggle to Function Amid Ongoing Israeli Assault

Hospitals in Gaza are struggling to function and casualties are increasing due to the ongoing Israeli assault. The al-Shifa complex and other hospitals in the north of the enclave are blockaded by Israeli forces, making it difficult to provide adequate care. Power outages pose a risk to newborns and patients. Israel claims to be targeting Hamas militants responsible for recent attacks.





