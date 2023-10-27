Hontiveros questions cut in Grab minimum fares, says it comes at riders' expense

Senator Risa Hontiveros assailed the cut in Grab fare wherein the minimum fare was lowered to P45 from P35 and P10 to P7 for each additional kilometer.

If the goal of this new fare matrix is to ease the burden on Grab’s customers, Hontiveros insisted it should not come at the expense of the platform’s riders. “How can this be “fair and sustainable” especially with the difficult life we are facing?” she asked.With the continuing increases in goods, Hontiveros said it is not right “to slash the income of our workers, even if they are gig workers like our riders.

She pointed out their smell earning will become smaller and cited reports that riders protesting against the new fare matrix were suspended by the firm. “If these are true, we must remind all ride-hailing platforms that their riders have a right to organize and air grievances,” she said headtopics.com

The senator stressed this new dispute highlights the need to patch “the gaps in our laws and policies so we can protect the rights of riders and all Filipinos in the gig economy.” She has been pushing for Senate Bill No. 1373 or the POWERR (Protektadong Online Workers, Entrepreneurs, Riders, and Raketera) bill, which intends to give concrete benefits and legal protection to workers in the gig economy.

“Empowering the labor force doesn’t only involve dispensing salary. We should also ensure job security and stability, especially for the underrepresented informal sector,” she said. As one of the leading platforms in the country, Grab should uphold the principle of equal pay for equal work if they are to truly consider their overall business model a success, the senator said. headtopics.com

