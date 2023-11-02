HONOR Philippines launches new experience store at SM City Sto. Tomas Batangas

The opening highlighted HONOR's "Unstoppable Trio" of smartphones – HONOR X9a 5G, HONOR 90 5G, and HONOR 90 Lite 5G – featuring advanced specifications like high megapixel cameras and durable OLED displays.
With plans to continue its expansion in the Philippines, HONOR anticipates the launch of additional Experience Stores in SM City Dasmarinas Cavite and SM City San Pablo Laguna. HONOR Philippines GTM Manager Steven Yan with Greentelcom Chief Operating Officer Ma. Theresa Luna and HONOR Philippines Retail Sales Director Tom Yuan."It is really an honor to unveil our newest HONOR Experience Store at the same time the much-anticipated SM City Sto. Tomas Batangas opened.
Not resting on its laurels, HONOR Philippines is looking to expand its reach further in the South with upcoming Experience Stores in SM City Dasmarinas Cavite and SM City San Pablo Laguna, reaffirming its intent to dominate the market with a robust physical presence.explores the future of tech at the new HONOR Experience Store, getting hands-on with the latest HONOR devices that are setting new benchmarks for innovation and performance.
Completing the trio is the HONOR 90 Lite 5G, the latest iteration that boasts specifications like a 100 MP camera system for ultra-clear photography, 8GB + 256GB Super Storage, and a 4500 mAh battery with two-day longevity. This smartphone is set at Php 12,990 and is available in Cyan Lake and Midnight Black, targeting users who seek premium features at a competitive price point.
