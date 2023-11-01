HONOR opens all-new SM City Sto. Tomas Batangas branch, aims to dominate South

“It is really an honor to unveil our newest HONOR Experience Store the same time the much-anticipated SM City Sto. Tomas Batangas opened. This is part of our promise to continuously service our HONOR fans and tech enthusiasts alike and we are very far from what we have envisioned for the country,” said HONOR Philippines Vice President Stephen Cheng.

The successful store opening was officiated by HONOR Philippines GTM Manager Steven Yan and HONOR Philippines Retail Sales Director Tom Yuan together with Greentelcom Chief Operating Officer Ma. Theresa Luna and President Edwin Luna.

The viral smartphone brand also pledged to dominate the South as Experience Stores in SM City Dasmarinas Cavite and SM City San Pablo Laguna is soon to open. Who would forget the HONOR X9a 5G that catapulted the brand into virality, with its industry-leading ultra-tough OLED curved display that was put to test through various means, including smash and drop challenges. HONOR X9a 5G is still available at Php 16,990 in Titanium Silver, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black.

HONOR 90 5G, beyond its 200 MP Flagship camera performance, also has one of the most advanced high-frequency Pulse Width Modulation dimming technology at 3840 Hz, which greatly helps with lessening eye strains with long periods of phone usage. Available in three colors – Diamond Silver, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black, HONOR 90 5G is priced at Php 24,990.

Last but definitely not the least, the HONOR 90 Lite 5G – the newest HONOR iteration still packs a wide array of specs that other competitors unusually carry within the same price range. Apart from its 100 MP Camera system, which allows for ultra clear photography, this phone packs 8GB + 256GB Super Storage, and a 4500 mAh battery that can last for up to two days. HONOR 90 Lite 5G is priced at Php 12,990 and available in Cyan Lake and Midnight Black.

