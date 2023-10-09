Hong Kong Students to Chat with Wartime Heroes Using AI Tool

Students of Victoria Shang Academy in Hong Kong test the robots they created for a class on robotics, October 7, 2023. HONG KONG , People’s Republic of China — As the world of education deals with the changes brought by artificial intelligence (AI), the Hong Kong education sector will soon be getting ready for something else: a first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence tool enabling students to "chat" with wartime heroes .

Before this, another first-of-its-kind robotics program was pilot-launched for primary school students in 26 schools, which came with “editable” teaching resources and teacher training workshops to ensure that the lessons on robotics were tailor-fit to students. Hong Kong ’s education officials have long been on a campaign to achieve a “culture of innovation” among its schools, teachers and students, Katharine Choi of the Hong Kong Education Bureau said. Among the mechanisms it relies on to achieve this is the Quality Education Fund (QEF) which incentivizes schools to compete with each other every year to pitch the most innovative teaching and learning project





