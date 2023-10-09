Hong Kong Disneyland presents Christmas and New Year offerings

In time for the opening of World of Frozen this month, Hong Kong Disneyland presented to the global press, including Philstar.com, its Christmas and New Year offerings, including its first-ever New Year’s Eve countdown in its newly revamped Castle of Magical Dreams. Musicians and dancers from the theme park’s 230 Filipino cast members join Mickey and Minnie in concerts and parades marking the ongoing “A Disney Christmas” celebration until January 1, 2024.

The celebration’s highlight is “Disney Christmas Live in Concert!” on December 2, 3, 9 and 10 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Guests can experience a heart-warming Christmas celebration with their loved ones at the performance in front of the Castle of Magical Dreams. Guests will be treated to a melodious Christmas journey with classic merry tunes and Disney songs. Over a hundred of choir members from The Hong Kong Children's Choir will also perform and invite everyone to sing along with joy





