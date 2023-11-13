Honda Introduces Adorable Electric Scooter: The Motocompacto

What in the…? Ain’t it cute? It’s the Honda Motocompacto—an adorable little electric scooter that looks like something out of The Jetsons. It’s a modern interpretation of the rad Motocompo from the ’80s—something Honda used to sell as a, let’s say, boot bike, where it could fit in the back of the carmaker’s smallest hatchbacks, like the City and the Today. It also starred in an absolutely iconic ad for the Honda City featuring ska group Madness (Honda! Honda! Honda! Honda!).

Here in the year 2023, the Motocompacto sits at the intersection of buzzy phrases like “mobility solutions” and “first mile, last mile.” It’s small enough to fit in the trunks of most cars, and light enough that you can carry it with one hand. So it’s basically an electric briefcase on wheels? PHOTO BY TopGear.com Now you’re getting it. The whole thing collapses into itself; the handlebars extend out of the body, the seat snaps into place, the rear wheel slides out the back, and the footpegs fold out from the side

