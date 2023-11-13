Honda e-N-what?

It’s the e:N1, Honda’s first-ever electric SUV and soon-to-be second-ever electric vehicle in its lineup after the famed Honda e. We recently went on a trip to the Honda R&D Proving Ground in Tochigi, Japan and we were able to get behind the wheel of this vehicle. Before we move on, take note that we drove the e:Ny1, which is the same vehicle only it features a right-hand-drive configuration as this is the Europe-spec version. Don’t be confused. It sure does, but it’s very much not an HR-V.

While it does share similar design cues as that crossover we Filipinos are familiar with, it’s an entirely different vehicle, and some exterior elements indicate so. For one, its badges are white—it’s Honda’s indicator that a car is electric. In addition to that, you’ll see something very different at the rear—there’s an embossed Honda badge on the liftgate, similar to what you see in the e and the Prologue. Very much electric, then

