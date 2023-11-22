Honda CR-V: Is It Worth the PHP 2 Million Price Tag?

Never did I imagine that a Honda CR-V would break the PHP 2 million mark for its starting price. Initially, I had my doubts that Honda was actually serious about the pricing strategy of the next-generation crossover SUV. But when the automaker officially launched the 2024 Honda CR-V last September 2023, they were serious. Fast forward two months later, and here I am driving the sixth-generation CR-V, praising its performance, handling, features, and riding comfort.

But the question remains: is it worth the PHP 2 million price tag? And what's the big deal that the CR-V is now available for the first time as a hybrid? Honda Cars Philippines Inc (HCPI) recently brought us over for a two-day ride & drive of the 2024 CR-V. From the open roads of NLEX & SCTEX to the twisty roads of Bataan, as well as the concrete pavement of Subic Bay, we wanted to see what we'd like (and not) with the 2024 Honda CR-V.When the fifth generation model first rolled out in the middle of 2017, I said to myself this is probably the most stylish CR-





