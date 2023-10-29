Home Credit makes holiday season merrier with Marian Rivera, 0% holiday deals

, the country’s leading consumer finance company, officially introduces celebrated actress Marian Rivera as its latest brand ambassador to welcome a merrier holiday season.
Widely recognized for her iconic roles in television series and movies, Marian has made a mark as a multifaceted talent. She is also a successful entrepreneur, a renowned model, a talented dancer, an excellent TV host and a TikTok star.
While she takes on various roles in her career, Rivera is unwavering in her dedication as a mother of two and a wife, always prioritizing her family’s needs to provide them with the life they truly deserve—a trait perfect fit for the brand as she embodies the aspirations of every Filipino. headtopics.com
“Marian Rivera represents the nature of Filipinos—being able to provide their loved ones and even themselves with the life they desire. As we welcome her to our Home Credit family, we are confident that her values will resonate with our customers. Together with Marian Rivera, we look forward to making this holiday season truly special for Filipinos,” Shiela Paul, Home Credit’s Chief Marketing Officer, said.
