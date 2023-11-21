Hollywood Star Patricia Arquette Uses Foundation to Tackle Inadequate Sanitation

Having won multiple awards, Hollywood star Patricia Arquette is using her foundation to develop solutions for inadequate sanitation, which kills 1,000 children a day. Arquette's interest in sanitation work began after the Haiti earthquake in 2010. She set up a foundation called GiveLove to help improve sanitation and researched traditional methods that require large amounts of water.





ABSCBNNews » / 🏆 5. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hollywood Star Patricia Arquette Uses Foundation to Tackle Inadequate SanitationWorld Toilet Day highlights how inadequate sanitation kills 1,000 children a day. With her foundation, Hollywood star Patricia Arquette is helping to develop solutions.

Source: ANCALERTS - 🏆 26. / 50 Read more »

PH fabric is star of Oliver Tolentino's latest Hollywood showShowcasing Filipino artistry in Hollywood has been a mission for the designer since 2009.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Trump shouts at judge and lawyers in wild day on witness stand | Erik Larson & Patricia HurtadoDonald J. Trump took to the witness stand Monday morning and within minutes turned his day in court into a live Truth Social post. No one understands real estate like he does, Trump testified, and the banks knew what they were doing.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

TIME Magazine's Must-Read Books of 2023 Includes Patricia Evangelista's MemoirPatricia Evangelista’s “Some People Need Killing” is listed among masterpieces by Nobel Prize winner Annie Ernaux and renowned novelists Salman Rushdie, Pico Iyer, Emma Cline, and Colson Whitehead to name a few (via inquirerusa)

Source: inquirerdotnet - 🏆 3. / 86 Read more »

3 Metro Manila Filmfest entries go to HollywoodFILIPINO films will take center stage in Hollywood when the Manila International Film Festival (MIFF) opens on November 2.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Liza Soberano appears in teaser for her Hollywood debut 'Lisa Frankenstein'Liza Soberano's much-anticipated Hollywood debut is just around the corner, and fans are abuzz with excitement after getting a sneak peek of her role in the official teaser trailer for 'Lisa Frankenstein.'

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »