Himamaylan City Mayor Challenges Local Producers to Create Market-Ready Products

Mayor Raymund Tongson challenged local producers from its 19 barangays to come up with market-ready products that Himamaylan can be renowned for. The local government is on the lookout for the best products and services that will help boost tourism and industries in the city.

The mayor assured the local producers of support in developing world-class and market-ready products.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sunstaronline / 🏆 18. in PH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cebu City Mayor Urges Provincial Government to Stop Meddling in BRT ProjectCEBU City Mayor Michael Rama has urged the Cebu Provincial Government officials to stop meddling in the Cebu City's Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project. Rama, according to Cebu City PIO on Tuesday, March 5, asked the Capitol officials 'to show due courtesy' to the City and that they should focus on problems within their territorial jurisdiction.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Cebu City Mayor Plans to Remove All SkywalksCebu City Mayor Michael Rama has announced plans to remove all remaining skywalks within the city’s jurisdiction, citing their lack of purpose and obstruction of sidewalks and roads.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Cebu City mayor files complaint vs Gwen Garcia over BRT stoppage'Frustrated with the social disturbance, economic loss, political turmoil brought about by Governor Garcia, I respectfully invoke the President's power and duty to discipline and suspend Governor Garcia,' Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama says in his...

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Mayor Baste to new city police director: Our mission is clearMayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte welcomed Colonel Richard P. Bad-ang as the new city director of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) stressing his administration’s campaign against illegal drugs.

Source: EdgeDavao - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »

Ombudsman junks case vs suspended Tabuk City, Kalinga mayorTabuk City, Kalinga province Mayor Darwin Estranero will be back to work on April 1 after the case filed against him in connection to the alleged overpricing of medical equipment for his town was dismissed by the Office of the Ombudsman.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Valenzuela City Mayor orders investigation into ACE Medical CenterValenzuela City Mayor Wes Gatchalian has ordered an investigation into Allied Care Experts (ACE) Medical Center following complaints of illegal detention of patients' relatives who failed to settle medical bills. The hospital allegedly forced people to find replacements before allowing them to leave.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »