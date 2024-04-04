Hilton Manila transforms restaurant into co-working space

Hilton Manila has transformed its all-day dining restaurant into a co-working space called Campus. The space is designed to serve as an alternate lunch area for events and meetings held in the hotel or the immediate area.

It also offers amenities like sockets, computers, and office supplies, making it a suitable primary work location. Buffet lunch is served on weekdays from noon to 2:30 p.m.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PhilstarNews / 🏆 1. in PH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hotel opens co-working space with international buffet spreadHilton Manila has turned its all-day dining restaurant Kusina Sea Kitchen into an innovative co-working space geared at helping guests ease into their productivity.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

A fun-filled Safari Adventure awaits at Hilton Manila's Easter Safari CarnivalHilton Manila invites families to elevate their Easter Sunday celebrations with an array of exciting Safari-themed activities for kids and a delectable buffet spread at Kusina Sea Kitchens.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Manila asks Beijing: Are you sincere in promoting South China Sea peace?In its protest to China, Manila reminds the Asian superpower that it 'has no right to be in Ayungin Shoal'

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Endangered green sea turtle ‘Liit’ released back to seaSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Fire hits Philippine General Hospital(UPDATE) MANILA, Philippines: Fire broke out at the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) in Manila, on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO).

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Ban on e-trikes, e-bikes to start April 15MANILA, Philippines: The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said that e-bikes, e-trikes, and tricycles will be banned on national roads in Metro Manila starting April 15.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »