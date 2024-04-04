Hidilyn Diaz Plans to Continue Weightlifting Despite Missing Olympics

Hidilyn Diaz , the Philippines ' lone gold medalist , plans to continue weightlifting despite missing out on the chance to compete in the Olympics for the fifth time. Diaz expressed her love for the sport and her determination to keep going.

She finished in 11th place in the women's 59kg class of the IWF World Cup, which was the last qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Hidilyn Diaz Weightlifting Olympics Philippines Gold Medalist

