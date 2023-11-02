Here’s your first look at the pieces of Rabanne x H&M collection

Set to be released on Nov. 9, the collection draws inspiration from the 1960s creations of the house's late founder Paco Rabanne. Led by the brand’s current creative director Julien Dossena, the collection features iconic chainmail and glittering sequinned pieces with easy sportswear and slick tailoring for men and women, as well as accessories and home décor.

Key pieces for women include archival-inspired metallic mesh two-pieces and mirrored paillette dresses alongside romantic rhinestone-adorned chiffon gowns and leopard-print jersey dresses. For men, sharp silver suits and metallic mesh vests turn heads alongside luxe loungewear. In accessories, contemporary takes on Rabanne's iconic paillette and metallic mesh bags steal the spotlight, along with Western-style boots and sequined pool slides.

The collection has been crafted in long-lasting, high-quality fabrics, with premium qualities of leather and wool appearing in accessories, outerwear, suits, and knitwear. In a first for both H&M and Robanne, the house's iconic metallic mesh pieces feature both recycled and conventional metal, the result of months of development. Embellished items feature recycled PET sequins and recycled glass rhinestones.

