Henry Winkler rises above dyslexia to write children’s books and a memoir: ‘There is always a way’

AP: One surprise in the book was how ABC wanted to rename "Happy Days" to "Fonzie's Happy Days" to capitalize on your popularity, but you asked them not to.

“I listen to sounds of rain. A rainstorm in Cologne. A rainstorm in Scotland. I sit in an armchair and meditate. Two frogs next to a lake in Switzerland. It could really be a rainstorm in West Covina, California. I’d have no idea,” he said.

This overall cheeriness and settled demeanor is particularly interesting because Winkler didn’t grow up in a happy home. His parents left Germany in 1939. His father told his mother they were going on a business trip to the United States. They never returned. The rest of their family was killed in World War II by Nazis, Winkler says.

Henry Winkler poses for a portrait in New York on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, to promote his memoir “Being Henry: The Fonz…and Beyond.” (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)WINKLER: I have never gotten used to it. I cannot believe that dummer Hund, that dumb dog, (a name his parents called him) has done this accomplishment. And the great thing is there is always a way. You think you can’t do something, but there is a way. That is one of the things I would like to pass on.

