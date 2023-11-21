Heavy fighting erupts around hospital in Gaza as Israeli forces target medical facilities

Heavy fighting erupted around a hospital in northern Gaza where thousands of patients and displaced people have been sheltering. Israeli forces are clearing out medical facilities they say Hamas militants use for cover. The World Health Organization evacuated premature babies from another hospital in Gaza City. The plight of Gaza's hospitals is at the focus of a battle of narratives over the war's toll on Palestinian civilians.





