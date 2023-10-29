Heart-warming feelings abound as PVL players get warm welcome in Candon

In a second stop in its provincial tour after visiting Batangas last week, the PVL took its action-packed games to the Ilocanos.The Petro Gazz Angels and the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers seemed to have gotten the most love from the people of Candon, especially having won their respective games at the Candon Arena on Saturday, October 28.'It's really overwhelming.

It's our pleasure to show what PVL is about wherever we go.'Palma scored nine points in a Petro Gazz balanced attack as the Angels improved to 3-0 to share a lead with the Creamline Cool Smashers atop the team standings.For F2, it was Ara Galang who came through in the absence of F2's main gunner Myla Pablo who did not play as she was under the weather.Galang fired 14 points as the Cargo Movers dispatched the Galeries Tower Highrisers, 25-15, 25-22, 25-17, to go 2-1.

