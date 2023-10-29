Healthcare scope of services must reach IPs — solon

A party-list legislator on Sunday vowed to support the healthcare needs of indigenous peoples’ (IP) communities and geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDA).

“The healthcare needs of our indigenous people’s communities should not be neglected and the services provided by the government should reach them no matter where they are situated,” AnaKalusugan Rep. Ray T. Reyes stressed as his group recently led medical missions for IP communities in San Jose Del Monte, for the Dumagat Tribe in Dona Remedios Trinidad, and the Mangyans in Mindoro.

Reyes, vice chair of the House Committee on Health, said even after the implementation of the Universal Healthcare Act, providing healthcare services to the IP communities remains a challenge because they live in remote areas. headtopics.com

“Medical services should be accessible, and we will continue to push for programs and legislation that would allocate more funds to bring health services closer to the people, especially our indigenous communities,” Reyes pointed out.

He said AnaKalusugan party-list will continue to bring health and social services closer to indigenous people’s communities. Reyes recalled that in the past year, the party-list led vaccination drives in Bauan, Laurel, Balete, Sta. Teresita, Malvar, and Nasugbu towns in the province of Batangas. headtopics.com

The party also held medical and dental missions in Norzagaray, Angat, San Jose del Monte City, and Sta. Maria, in the province of Bulacan; in Hamtic, Bugasong, Pandan, Valderrama, Patnongon, San Remigio, Sibalom, and Anini-y towns in the province of Antique; and in Lobo, Bauan, and Tingloy in the province of Batangas.

