Healthcare practitioners call for urgent action vs severity of fatty liver in PHL

“The burden of liver diseases around the world is enormous, the coverage of the number of people suffering from liver disease can encompass the entire damage of Covid-19,” said Dr. Jose Sollano, Hepatologist and Professor of Medicine at the University of Santo Tomas (UST).

Furthermore, in a previous webinar hosted by the Hepatology Society of the Philippines, Dr. Diana Payawal, Immediate Past President of the Philippine College of Physicians and Scientific Advisor to the Global State of Liver Health 2022 estimated that NAFLD affects about 10 to 20% of the Filipino population.In the face of the severity of this disease, health officials and medical professionals are seeking ways to reduce the rapid pace of NAFLD risk nationwide.

NAFLD covers a range of liver conditions caused by fat buildup, commonly seen in individuals who are overweight or obese. It is a disease more susceptible in those suffering from diabetes or cardiovascular diseases. NAFLD is an interplay of genetics, environment, diet, and microbiota, so high cholesterol levels, sedentary lifestyle and inappropriate eating habits can also increase an individual’s NAFLD risk, often leading to liver damage, disease, or even liver failure.

Available medications that have been explored for NAFLD treatment, such as fatty liver drugs and pioglitazone, only offer minimal effectiveness in managing the disease. So, by the time a patient’s condition has reached a point where medication must be considered, the disease may still advance significantly, highlighting the importance of preventive techniques.

