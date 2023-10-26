Health department’s Herbosa backs legalizing medical marijuana

In a notable departure from the position taken by his predecessors, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa told the 19th Congress he supports the bill legalizing the medical use of cannabidiol (CBD), a senior lawmaker said.
Villafuerte reiterated that CBD is derived from the marijuana plant and is non-addictive, lacking the psychoactive properties that produce a “high” experienced by recreational users. These bills include Villafuerte’s proposal—House Bill (HB) 4208—to create a state agency to oversee the production and marketing for export of the non-addictive CBD that has no psychoactive property that produces a “high” like that experienced by marijuana users.
"We are in favor of the legalization of the medical use of marijuana and its products, your honor," Herbosa said. Currently, Herbosa said "a compassionate use permit is indeed granted by the FDA , but the process is quite cumbersome, as it requires a doctor to request the necessary paperwork from the FDA before medical cannabis can be imported."
Establishing the Philippine Cannabis Development Authority (PhilCADA) to regulate the domestic production of CBD is expected to enhance accessibility and affordability for Filipinos suffering from various diseases, he said.
The lawmaker, meanwhile, encouraged the DOH to explore the subject further and make it a policy, not just a personal opinion. He underscored the necessity of creating PhilCADA to ensure effective research, cultivation, and Villafuerte also highlighted the global trend toward medical cannabis legalization, pointing out that countries like China, Thailand, and Singapore are either producing or considering the legalization of medical marijuana. Thailand, for example, approved medical marijuana use despite having strict drug laws.