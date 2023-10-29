HEADLINES: Marcos, Sara ratings continue to plunge

Good day. Here are the top stories of The Manila Times for Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.Today's podcast is brought to you by Wilcon Depot, the Philippines' leading home improvement and construction supplies retailer -- your trusted building partner.READ: Marcos, Sara ratings continue to plungePRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte saw their satisfaction ratings dip again in the latest survey conducted by OCTA Research.

The poll was conducted in select villages nationwide from October 2 to 8. Next to Duterte is former senator and boxing icon Emmanuel 'Manny' Pacquiao, followed by Sagip Party-list Rep. Rodante Marcoleta. Incumbent senators Maria Imelda Josefa 'Imee' Marcos and Christopher 'Bong' Go were in fourth and fifth spots, followed by former Senate leader Vicente 'Tito' Sotto 3rd, ACT-CIS Party-list Rep. Erwin Tulfo. Sitting Senators Ramon 'Bong' Revilla Jr.

Marcos, Sara ratings continue to plungePRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte saw their satisfaction ratings dip again in the latest survey conducted by OCTA Research. Read more ⮕

HEADLINES: Asean 'ineffective' in SCS disputeHEADLINES: Asean 'ineffective' in SCS dispute | Oct. 29, 2023 Read more ⮕

Pakinabang ng pagdalo ni Marcos Jr. sa ASEAN-GCCInaasahang magbibigay oportunidad sa mahigit 15,000 na Pilipino na nasa construction industry ang pagdalo ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sa pulong ng ASEAN-GCC sa Saudi Arabia. Read more ⮕

LOOK: UAAP Season 86 standings as of Oct. 28, 2023LOOK: UAAP Season 86 standings as of Oct. 28, 2023 Read more ⮕

4th batch of Pinoys from Israel to be repatriated Oct. 30The fourth batch of Pinoy repatriates from Israel are set to come home on Monday, Oct. 30, amid the all-out war between Israeli forces and militant group Hamas, the Department of Migrant Workers said Saturday. Read more ⮕

President Marcos signs law formalizing income classification of LGUsPresident Marcos signed into law Republic Act 11964 or the Automatic Income Classification of Local Government Units on Oct. 26, institutionalizing the automatic income classification of LGUs. Read more ⮕