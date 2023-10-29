HEADLINES: Marcos, Sara ratings continue to plunge

Good day. Here are the top stories of The Manila Times for Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.Today's podcast is brought to you by Wilcon Depot, the Philippines' leading home improvement and construction supplies retailer -- your trusted building partner.READ: Marcos, Sara ratings continue to plungePRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte saw their satisfaction ratings dip again in the latest survey conducted by OCTA Research.
The poll was conducted in select villages nationwide from October 2 to 8. Next to Duterte is former senator and boxing icon Emmanuel 'Manny' Pacquiao, followed by Sagip Party-list Rep. Rodante Marcoleta. Incumbent senators Maria Imelda Josefa 'Imee' Marcos and Christopher 'Bong' Go were in fourth and fifth spots, followed by former Senate leader Vicente 'Tito' Sotto 3rd, ACT-CIS Party-list Rep. Erwin Tulfo. Sitting Senators Ramon 'Bong' Revilla Jr.
Philippines Headlines
President Marcos signs law formalizing income classification of LGUsPresident Marcos signed into law Republic Act 11964 or the Automatic Income Classification of Local Government Units on Oct. 26, institutionalizing the automatic income classification of LGUs. Read more ⮕