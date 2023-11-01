He saw his grandfather’s ghost – so they told him

I myself saw the ghost of my grandfather when I was a two-year-old toddler – if I were to believe narrations of my elders two years after the specter. His sudden emergence sent the noveva crowd, including my maternal grandmother, Magdalena Clarin Bautista, my parents, Pedro Cal and Milagros Bautista, as well as relatives hastily darting to different directions, leaving my lonesome me.

They related to me in detail what transpired that evening when suddenly – from their memory – they quoted me as shouting, “Lolo, Lolo, Lolo,” (Grandpa, Grandpa, Grandpa), pointing to a huge wooden post in the receiving room of our house.

Ghosts are real, indeed (Old Testament: Isaiah 19:3, 1 Samuel 28; as well as the New Testament: Matthew 14:6, Luke 24:37, Mark 6:49). As a physician, he was considered the best doctor with thousands of patients in town, having graduated from a medical school in the United States in the early 1900s.

