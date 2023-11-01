HD Spikers strike back, halt Chargers’ run

The HD Spikers never wavered in a fiercely-fought battle in the pivotal frame, rattling off five straight points on superb passing and hitting to turn a 17-19 deficit into a three-point lead. With help from Eli Soyud and Dindin Manabat, who yielded the next two points on service and attack miscues, Cignal took command on sets, 2-1, on a Jovelyn Gonzaga power blast that came after Fifi Sharma scored on a power tip.

“Sobrang happy and thankful for the win. Grabe and pinagdaan namin before the game. We sacrificed a lot but we know what we are capable of,” said Cignal coach Shaq delos Santos. “Hopefully, we’ll get better in our future games.”

“My team motivates me,” said Gandler, who took the game’s top honors. “I know how hard we’ve been working and I know that we can do it. We’ve just been struggling a little bit but I can see that everyone is finding a way to learn from all our mistakes. But my teammates really helped me. Without them, I wouldn’t have done this.”

So close was the match that Cignal finished just two blocks, 7-5, better than Akari, while the latter had more aces, 3-2.Manabat continued to pace Akari’s offense with 21 points, including 20 on attacks, while Erika Raagas sizzled on the wings and finished with 16 points but Faith Nisperos settled for a 10-point game and Sharma chipped in eight markers.

Doria completed an uptempo attack off Sy’s one-handed set that gave Cignal an 18-16 lead then the duo connived in another quick play, capping the HD Spikers’ blistering 4-0 blast for a 21-16 bulge.

