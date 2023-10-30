‘Haunted Harvest’ Halloween Party

A ‘Haunted Harvest’ themed Halloween Party was held at SpoonMugnet and Breakroom in Bacolod City. The creative juices of the attendees to wear a spooky Halloween get-up highlighted the night of fun and dance. Couple Michael and Jojane Morcilla spruced the venue with a spooky ambiance by putting up Halloween decorations and installing laser lighting that gets on with the rhythm of the music.

Young and adults alike enjoyed the night with food, drinks, music, and laughter. It was the first themed party held this year and turned into a pleasant experience for everyone. A group of friends, families, schoolmates, and classmates enjoyed the night with their Halloween costumes. DJs and live singers took turns to create a party ambiance. The Morcilla couple thanked those who came to the Halloween Party and hoped to hold more of these themed events to spread good vibes.

5 iconic horror scenes to scare you sleepless this HalloweenHorror stories certainly have a way of impacting people — especially when they’re in a medium as visual as film or television. Read more ⮕

South Korean night-life district mourns dead a year after Halloween crushIn the days before Halloween, seasonal decorations normally adorn the alleys that house the district's hottest nightclubs and bars, but this year, posters and flowers commemorating the dead took their place Read more ⮕

Spooky Netflix picks for Halloween seasonDefining the News Read more ⮕

Morticia Addams-style spook, more Halloween costume tipsDefining the News Read more ⮕

Dressing up as evil creatures for Halloween ‘dangerous’With Halloween just a few days away, Roman Catholic exorcists are warning people not to wear costumes resembling evil creatures because it not only glorifies these entities, worse, it might make the person wearing the costume attractive to the demonic entity. Read more ⮕

Ilang Kapamilya stars enjoy sa Halloween breakBonding time o kaya'y me time ang Halloween break ganap ng ilang Kapamilya stars. Read more ⮕