HATASU ebike continues to grow its influence in the local market

In time for its first year anniversary, HATASU Philippines teases a new product coming this November!

ICYMI, there’s an ebike brand that’s been growing in the local market. HATASU ebike is a mobility solution brand that aims to provide safe, value-for-money, and sustainable products that meet the daily riding needs of Filipinos.HATASU currently has 5 ebike models and one more coming this November! Each ebike offers different functions that address varying needs. The best part is, that no gas is needed! All units cost as low as P20 per full-cycle charge of up to 8 hours.

