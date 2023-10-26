Happening this weekend: Whisky Live Manila and more

Wine enthusiasts and connoisseurs can prepare to embark on a journey through the vineyards and culinary delights of France as Sheraton Manila Bay presents Tour de France du Vin 2023 in partnership with Le Cellier French Wine Selection.

The wine and dinner event is scheduled for October 28 at 7 p.m. in Manila Bay Kitchen. For P3,800 net per person, attendees will be transported to the heart of France through a selection of 22 premium wines sourced from the renowned regions of the south of France, Beaujolais, Burgundy, Bordeaux, Rhone Valley, and the southwest of France.

Manila Bay Kitchen will serve a dinner buffet showcasing French regional specialties such as Coq au Vin, Ratatouille, Bouillabaisse, Pissaladière, Gratin Dauphinois, and more. Throughout the evening, live entertainment featuring French music will serenade guests in the lobby as they enter the restaurant. headtopics.com

Bernard Flour, owner of Le Cellier French Wine Selection and a wine expert himself, will be on hand to guide attendees in learning about the wines' origins, varietals, and the art of perfect pairings.WHISKY LIVE MANILA

Whisky Live Manila is set to mark its return this year with a celebration on October 27 to 28 at the newly reopened Makati Shangri-La. Attendees can expect a selection of top-notch whiskies from esteemed producers, with a spectrum of flavors and aromas that cater to every palate. Distilleries are poised to bring their crème de la crème, including brand ambassadors, master blenders, master distillers, and distillery managers. headtopics.com

For those seeking a truly immersive experience, VIP tickets afford early entry and coveted access to rare and exclusive whiskies.

Ilang kalsada sa palibot ng Manila North Cemetery isasara sa UndasIsasara ang ilang kalsada malapit sa Manila North Cemetery sa Nobyembre 1. Read more ⮕

Brent Faiyaz to bring 'Wasteland' tour to ManilaAmerican R&B singer Brent Faiyaz is coming to Manila on February 1, 2024 as part of his It’s A Wasteland Tour in Asia. Read more ⮕

IN PHOTOS: 2023 Manila FAME’s Katha Awards winnersSee this year’s showcase of Filipino design excellence in the home, fashion, and lifestyle industries Read more ⮕

Rod Stewart to hold Manila concert in 2024Rod Stewart's 'Live in Concert, One Last Time' show will be held on March 13, 2024 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City Read more ⮕

Finance market leaders unite at the Oradian Customer Summit in ManilaAt the recent Oradian Customer Summit in Manila, Oradian welcomed some pioneers powered by its advanced core banking system. Some of these institutions are leaders on the fintech stage, while others used Oradian’s advanced technology to digitalize their operations and become growth leaders in their markets. Read more ⮕

WATCH: Tension breaks out in land dispute in New ManilaWATCH: Tension breaks out in land dispute in New Manila Read more ⮕