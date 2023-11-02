Hamilton, Verstappen set for epic Brazil contest again

But they know that Verstappen will not be giving anything in commitment or pace as he seeks to continue his record-breaking swathe of victories at the atmospheric Interlagos circuit that has hosted many racing dramas.

Mercedes' last win came in Brazil with Russell last year while since then Red Bull have reeled off 19 wins, 17 by Verstappen and two by Sergio Perez, in an unprecedented run of success broken only by a solitary Carlos Sainz triumph for Ferrari in Singapore.

Russell also won the sprint last year while Hamilton, with a brilliant drive through the field, won the 2021 Grand Prix."We go there knowing we have a good car and believing that if we put all our ducks in a row then we can have a very strong weekend," said Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff.

Hamilton agreed, suggesting: "These next two will be very close, but I'm sure Max will get 18 or 19 this year." Hamilton, a three-time winner in Brazil, was genuinely competitive in the last two races, even if he was disqualified in Texas, and with vociferous support in a country that has adopted him as an honorary Brazilian, is sure to do all he can to repay the fans who regard him as one of their own in the absence of a Brazilian driver.Verstappen will have a 52nd career victory in sight, and his 17th of the year, to move within a win of four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel's tally of 53.

"Mexico was devastating for me, but these things happen," said Perez, whose future with the team has been the subject of much speculation.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.