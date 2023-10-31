Hamas to release some foreign hostages: spokesman

Abu Ubaida also denied that a hostage freed by Israel had been in Hamas' hands, saying a number of captives were being held by other groups and individuals in the Gaza Strip. The statement was an apparent reference to Ori Megidish, an Israeli soldier that the military said on Monday was freed in the Gaza Strip during a ground operation.

He also said his group clashed with the Israeli army on three fronts and was able to "kill and injure a number of Israeli soldiers" as well as destroy 22 military vehicles. The unit's navy also used an underwater missile called 'Aasif' for the first time in the conflict, Abu Ubaida said.Watch more News on iWantTFC The Israel Defense Forces said it was unaware of reports of the attacks by Hamas.

