Hamas says Israel’s strikes on refugee camp kill more than 195 people

More foreigners prepared to leave the besieged Gaza Strip on Thursday, November 2, as its Hamas-run government said at least 195 Palestinians died in Israel’s attacks on the Jabalia refugee camp, strikes that U.N. human rights officials said could be war crimes.

Gaza border officials said the border crossing would reopen on Thursday so more foreigners could exit. A diplomatic source said some 7,500 foreign passport holders would leave Gaza over about two weeks.

The Gaza health ministry says at least 8,796 Palestinians in the narrow coastal enclave, including 3,648 children, have been killed by Israeli strikes since Oct. 7. Gaza’s Hamas-run media office said on Thursday that at least 195 Palestinians were killed in the two Israeli attacks on Jabalia, with 120 missing under the rubble. At least 777 people were wounded, it said in a statement.

The Israeli military said one soldier was killed in Gaza on Wednesday. Fifteen were killed on Tuesday. Dr Fathi Abu al-Hassan, a US passport holder waiting to cross into Egypt on Wednesday, described hellish conditions in Gaza without water, food or shelter.Hospitals have struggled as shortages of fuel forced shutdowns including Gaza’s only cancer hospital. Israel has refused to let humanitarian convoys bring in fuel, citing concern that Hamas fighters would divert it for military purposes.

The hospital was switching to a back-up generator but would no longer be able to power mortuary refrigerators and oxygen generators. “If we don’t get fuel in the next few days, we will inevitably reach a disaster,” he said.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was due to depart on Thursday for his second visit to Israel in less than a month.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Israel says it attacked Hamas gunmen inside Gaza tunnelsThe tunnels are a prime objective for Israel as it expands ground operations inside Gaza to wipe out Hamas, which rules Gaza, following its deadly surprise attack on southern Israel three weeks ago

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: DFA umaasang masasagip ang 2 Pinoy na na-hostage umano ng HamasUmaasa ang Pilipinas na ligtas ding makuha ang dalawang nawawalang Pinoy na hinihinalang na-hostage ng Hamas.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSMIRROR: Israeli forces battle Hamas in Gaza City, as 800,000 Palestinians have fled southDEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip—Israeli ground forces attacked Hamas militants and infrastructure on Tuesday in northern Gaza, which the military said some 800,000 people have fled since the war began more than three weeks ago, even as warplanes continued to strike from end to end of the sealed-off territory.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSMIRROR: UN envoy says Israel-Hamas war is spilling into Syria, adding to growing instability thereUNITED NATIONS—The Israel-Hamas war is spilling into Syria, fueled by growing instability, violence and a lack of progress toward a political solution to its 12-year conflict, the United Nations special envoy for the country said Monday.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Israel presses Gaza incursion, vows no ceasefire with HamasDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: AJ Lim makes it to main draw in Egypt netfestAJ Lim sustained his winning form, outlasting Bulgaria’s Dinko Dinev, 7-6 (6), 7-5, in the third qualifying round Tuesday, Oct. 31, to advance to main draw of the M25 Sharm El Sheikh Egypt Men’s Futures in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕