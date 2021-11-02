Hamas offers to release hostages in exchange for truce with Israel

The armed wing of Hamas has offered to release up to 70 women and children held in Gaza in exchange for a five-day truce with Israel. The group has informed Qatari mediators about their willingness to release the hostages, but they have accused Israel of procrastinating. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hinted at the possibility of a deal to free the hostages, but has not provided any details.

