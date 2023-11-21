Hamas Leader Hints at Truce Agreement, Raising Hopes for Hostage Release

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said Tuesday a truce agreement with Israel was in sight, raising hopes that his militant group could soon release dozens of people taken hostage in the October 7 attacks. "We are close to reaching a deal on a truce," Haniyeh said, according to a statement sent by his office to AFP. For weeks, as the war in Gaza has raged, negotiators have tried to pin down a deal to free some of the estimated 240 hostages held by Palestinian militants.

The majority of the hostages taken during Hamas's brutal assault last month are Israeli civilians, some of them young children and elderly people. Only a handful of those taken have been released, freed by Israeli ground troops, or their bodies have been recovered. The precise whereabouts of the rest are not publicly known, although they are believed to be held in Gaza, where Israel launched a relentless bombing campaign and ground offensive in retaliation for the deadliest attack in its history. Hamas killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, during its horrific October 7 raid





