Halloween Safety 101: A parent's guide for a spook-proof night

When little children turn into their favorite characters and take over the schools or neighborhoods — their laughter and chatter echoing through the night — there’s one golden rule one must follow: Leave buckets of sweets by the door. It’s finally Halloween, that time of year when the soft glow of Jack-o’-lanterns lights the way, and the streets come alive.While Halloween is all about fun and excitement, it’s crucial for parents to prioritize safety during the festivities.
And don’t forget to extinguish them before bedtime!Masks, makeup safety. Halloween adventures should be filled with laughter and excitement, not muffled voices and fogged-up eyewear. Instead of masks, consider trying out non-toxic face paint or makeup. You can transform your kids into the scariest goblins or their beloved characters, all while making sure they can see well and breathe easily without any restrictions.Be careful with allergies.