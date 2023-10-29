Halloween Safety 101: A parent's guide for a spook-proof night

When little children turn into their favorite characters and take over the schools or neighborhoods — their laughter and chatter echoing through the night — there’s one golden rule one must follow: Leave buckets of sweets by the door. It’s finally Halloween, that time of year when the soft glow of Jack-o’-lanterns lights the way, and the streets come alive.While Halloween is all about fun and excitement, it’s crucial for parents to prioritize safety during the festivities.

And don’t forget to extinguish them before bedtime!Masks, makeup safety. Halloween adventures should be filled with laughter and excitement, not muffled voices and fogged-up eyewear. Instead of masks, consider trying out non-toxic face paint or makeup. You can transform your kids into the scariest goblins or their beloved characters, all while making sure they can see well and breathe easily without any restrictions.Be careful with allergies.

Halloween cyber safety: staying spooky but secureHalloween is synonymous with tales of ghosts, goblins, and ghouls. It's a season that celebrates the macabre and allows us to don disguises, share frights, and delight in sweet treats. However, the digital age has created a new kind of scare – the cybercriminal. Read more ⮕

Tell it to SunStar: On Chinese aggression vs PCG and AFPSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Tell it to SunStar: Allow ICC investigators to enter the countrySunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

How a mother’s ‘failure’ turned sleep into a revolutionSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Tim Burton’s ‘Beetlejuice’ back to celebrate 35th anniversarySunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

NBI nagplano motabang kaso ni SalduaSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕