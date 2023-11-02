HEAD TOPICS

Halloween revelers na nagsuot ng PPE inaresto sa China

ABSCBNNews1 min.

Inaresto ang ilang Halloween revelers sa Shanghai nitong Martes dahil sa pagsuot ng PPE para sa COVID prevention workers.

Bihira ang mga pampublikong puna sa mga patakaran ng pamahalaan sa China, kung saan pinipigilan ng mga awtoridad ang malayang pagpapahayag.

