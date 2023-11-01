Halloween parties return with a bang this 2023

"Tonight we have the support of a lot of local celebrities so I'm very grateful," Gutierrez told reporters. Kapamilya star Vice Ganda shone during the Opulence Ball with her loud black and white look, while "It's Showtime" co-host Anne Curtis channeled her "Dyosa" character.

Pageants queens looked ethereal such as Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi in all white, along with Miss Universe Philippines 2023 2nd runner-up Angelique Manto, Miss International 2016 Kylie Versoza, Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordovez, and "Drag Race Philippines" stars Marina Summers, M1ss Jade So, and OV C--T.

The event’s host Tim Yap paid tribute to the one and only “Queen of Philippine Horror movies” Lilia Cuntapay for his costume this year while carrying a tiyanak. Other guests researched and took time to prepare for "Shake, Rattle, and Ball" to showcase Filipino characters such as the White Lady in Balete Drive, aswang, ethnic deities, horror priests, among others.

