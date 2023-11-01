Halloween hits Hollywood strike as actors boycott Barbie costumes

On Tuesday, actors marching outside Netflix, Sony, Amazon and Paramount's Los Angeles offices had taken that advice to heart, with cats, bats and a dancing frog replacing the usual cast of superhero and sexy villain costumes beloved in the United States entertainment capital.

"Boo, boo to the AMPTP," added Christan Copeland, in a cat costume, referring to the studios' Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Talks have intensified in recent weeks, with the two sides meeting most days and expressing cautious optimism — while also warning that they remain far apart on several key issues.

"I think all of us being here, we've been scaring the studios for the past 110 days," said actress and SAG-AFTRA organizer Mykle McCoslin.But despite the dire situation, Grace insisted that the strike should not totally prevent actors from dressing up and having some fun this Halloween.

