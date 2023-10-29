'Gusto kong maging doktor': Francine Diaz vows to finish studies

MANILA, Philippines — Francine Diaz revealed that she wanted to become a medical practitioner, but her showbiz commitment currently hinders her from pursuing it.
In her fan meet during the Bench event in Trinoma last week, Francine said she would do everything to finish college. “Una talaga, gusto kong maging med (medicine) student. Gusto ko po kasi talagang maging doktor,” she said.
“Kasi siyempre ang hirap po nu’n kasi nga, given sa work ko, ang hirap naman nu’ng palagi akong absent at hindi ko alam kung paano ‘yung gagawin.Francine said that she will take Business Management course instead. headtopics.com
“Pangalawang naisip ko is Business Management. Since nasa mundo naman na tayo ng showbiz, ‘yun na ‘yung pinaka-malapit,” she said. Inspired by Francine's bright and perky personality, the newly developed Bench fragrances are Spring Day and Royal Dream. With every spritz of these eau de toilettes, they offer a delicate, soft and sweet aroma reminiscent of Francine's refined beauty.
The fragrance exudes a delightful amalgam of bergamot, apple, pear, rose and raspberry notes, coupled with the sweet aromas of vanilla, whipped cream accord and musk.
