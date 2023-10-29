'Gusto kong maging doktor': Francine Diaz vows to finish studies

MANILA, Philippines — Francine Diaz revealed that she wanted to become a medical practitioner, but her showbiz commitment currently hinders her from pursuing it.

In her fan meet during the Bench event in Trinoma last week, Francine said she would do everything to finish college. “Una talaga, gusto kong maging med (medicine) student. Gusto ko po kasi talagang maging doktor,” she said.

“Kasi siyempre ang hirap po nu’n kasi nga, given sa work ko, ang hirap naman nu’ng palagi akong absent at hindi ko alam kung paano ‘yung gagawin.Francine said that she will take Business Management course instead. headtopics.com

“Pangalawang naisip ko is Business Management. Since nasa mundo naman na tayo ng showbiz, ‘yun na ‘yung pinaka-malapit,” she said. Inspired by Francine's bright and perky personality, the newly developed Bench fragrances are Spring Day and Royal Dream. With every spritz of these eau de toilettes, they offer a delicate, soft and sweet aroma reminiscent of Francine's refined beauty.

The fragrance exudes a delightful amalgam of bergamot, apple, pear, rose and raspberry notes, coupled with the sweet aromas of vanilla, whipped cream accord and musk. Sleep advocates Heart Evangelista, Saab Magalona, LA Aguinaldo share tips for resting on timePhilippines’ first premium bed cinema to open in Uptown BonifacioKris Aquino and Boy Abunda finally saw each other since the former went to the United States to seek treatment for her auto-immune... headtopics.com

There is definitely no slowing down for Dimples Romana. Just this week, she walked into a new home network and, of course,...The most touching moment at the Dear Heart reunion show of former reel and real-life partners, Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion,...

San Lorenzo Ruiz finds a home in St. Patrick’s CathedralThe 3-foot bronze statue was given to Fr. Erno Diaz by the late Jaime Cardinal Sin of the Archdiocese of Manila, a revered figure in the Philippine Catholic Church. The statue was a generous donation by the late Ambassador Antonio L. Cabangon-Chua who commissioned sculptor Florante “Boy” Caedo to create his representation of the beloved Saint. Read more ⮕

Barbie and David fight for love until the end in 'Maging Sino Ka Man'“No one can hurt you more than someone you love, so you just have to ask yourself if it’s worth the risk.” Read more ⮕

1 million free HK$100 dining vouchers up for grabs in HKHong Kong Tourism Board launches the ‘Hong Kong Night Treats’ initiative, inviting visitors to experience the city’s vibrant nightlife. Read more ⮕

Red Bull not fully behind Perez, says HamiltonSergio Perez has been suffering a run of poor form as he battles to finish second overall in a Formula One championship already won by Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen Read more ⮕

DILG vows impartial probe on missing beauty queen’s caseDefining the News Read more ⮕

BOC vows abandoned 'Balikbayan' boxes will be distributed swiftlyThe Bureau of Customs (BOC) has vowed to immediately distribute abandoned 'Balikbayan' boxes, and urged migrant Filipinos to be wary of sending these to questionable forwarding firms in their areas. Read more ⮕