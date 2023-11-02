Gun-toting military major nabbed on All Saints’ Day

Investigation said the suspect sought the assistance of bystanders to enter the cemetery in Barangay Poblaction East. Luzano allegedly suspect forced a bystander, Jerry Sagun Dalip, to board a vehicle. Dalip ignored the suspect who was drunk.Lawmen noticed the disturbance and nabbed Luzano who yielded his service firearm, bullets and four magazines, and driver’s license.

He was taken into custody after he failed to present pertinent documents for his firearm and permit to carry from the Commission on Elections.related stories

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MANILABULLETIN: All Saints’ Day in Ilocos region generally peacefulCAMP FLORENDO, La Union – All Saints’ Day in the Ilocos region is generally peaceful and no untoward incidents have been recorded so far, the Police Regional Office-1 said.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Guv mobilizes response teams for All Saints' DaySunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Fire destroys house of village chair on All Saints’ DayTACLOBAN CITY – A fire destroyed the house of the barangay captain of Mapgap, Baybay City, Leyte on All Saints' Day.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: All Saints’ Day in Caraga peacefulBUTUAN CITY – All Saints’ Day was generally peaceful in the Caraga region, the Police Regional Office-13 said on All Souls’ Day.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Eight Undas tech essentials for a fuss-free All Saints and All Souls Day experienceEmbrace the Undas tradition with modern convenience this year by incorporating innovative tech gadgets into your commemoration. Rechargeable LED candles set an eco-friendly glow as you remember loved ones, while portable neck fans provide a personal respite from the tropical clime.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: All Saints’ Day rainy in parts of Luzon due to LPA, shear line, northeast monsoonVisiting cemeteries or traveling? Here is PAGASA's forecast for All Saints' Day.

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕