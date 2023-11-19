Gun-for-Hire Group Arrested in Bohol

Members of a suspected gun-for-hire group based in Bohol were arrested during a buy-bust operation in Panglao. The operation took place in Purok 1, Barangay Danao at around 6:30 a.m. Regie Abundo, Christian Manayaga, Bridget Rose Olaivar, and Princess Vanna Cutaran were among those arrested. Two minors were also rescued during the operation.





