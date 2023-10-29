Growling Tigresses stretch win run to 4

UST’s Awa Ly drives to the basket against a De La Salle defender in the UAAP Season 86 Women’s Basketball Tournament.University of Santo Tomas stretched its winning run to four games in the UAAP Season 86 Women’s Basketball Tournament after walloping De La Salle University in wire-to-wire fashion, 93-67, on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Growling Tigresses improved their record to 7-2 to tie the UP Fighting Maroons at second place. They have accrued an average winning margin of 16.75 in this streak.“I’m very happy na nakuha namin yung panalo today,” said Tacatac, a 24-year-old guard out of Tigbauan, Iloilo who is in her fourth year. “Nu’ng huli medyo nag-relax lang kaya kailangan pa namin ‘yun i-improve. Kailangan talaga start strong then finish strong every single game.

UST, which also blasted La Salle in their first round encounter, 91-57, last October 8, showed no mercy right from the get-go. Kent Pastrana, Tacatac, Santos, and Tantoy Ferrer pounded the Lady Archers to earn a 50-29 cushion by the halftime break. headtopics.com

The Growling Tigresses continued to compound the Lady Archers’ woes despite virtually putting the game to bed that early. Tacatac, Pastrana, Nikki Villasin, Rocel Dionisio, Pastrana, Santos, and Rachelle Ambos worked together to bring UST’s lead to as much as 81-45 in the dying seconds of the third quarter.Ambos had a very efficient game as she produced 11 points, seven rebounds, and one assist in 10:29 on the floor.

Ferrer got 10 points, nine rebounds, and four assists while Pastrana tallied double-double of 10 points, 10 rebounds, and three steals. Apple Maglupay seized 13 rebounds to go along with her five points. headtopics.com

“I think this is what we wanted,” said long-time Tigresses head coach Haydee Ong. “The scoring output for UST is distributed with the whole team. Our defense today was not consistent as I’d want but the important thing is we got the W today.”UST will go up against defending champion National University this Sunday at 9 a.m. at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

