Growing the next generation of Filipino entrepreneurs

Encyclopedias were the Google of my time. Back then, if you wanted to learn more about a subject, you reached for an encyclopedia, searched for the topic from the alphabetized volumes and read about it. After that, I became a dealer of firefighting equipment, sold used clothes (even my own) and started a cotton candy cart in the old Fiesta Carnival in Cubao. All this while I was still in high school.

I learned the business and looked for companies that needed to replace their fire extinguishers. I must admit I did use some advantages. I approached Concepcion Industries, hoping to get their account. My Aunt Mely gave me a break and handed me the account. That’s one thing I learned early on; wala dapat hiya-hiya. If you are to succeed in business, you must set aside pride and put on your thickest armor.

Right now, with the K-12 curriculum, children spend 13 years in school. Ideally, by the time they complete senior high school, they are well-prepared to join the workforce. Should they wish to pursue a college degree, that’s another four years on average. I understand this is the case in other countries as well. headtopics.com

There are many successful entrepreneurs who succeeded even without the benefit of higher education. I have worked with many of them in business; at our mentoring events, we regularly encounter success stories of how entrepreneurs overcame the lack of formal education and learned things while doing.

These are exciting times to become an entrepreneur. Better than it was 18 years ago when I founded Go Negosyo and was asked by then-president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo to help more Filipinos become entrepreneurs. headtopics.com

There is little that could be done about the deterioration of our bilateral relationship with China – unless the aspiring Asian superpower abandons its outlandish territorial claims over the entire South China...

Filipino students much sought after to fill up Canadian labor-force gapINTERNATIONAL learners from the Philippines are highly in-demand to study in Canada to help ease the latter’s growing human-capital requirements. Read more ⮕

Future Filipino global leaders recognized at 2023 Jakarta International Model United NationsTHE prestigious Jakarta International Model United Nations (JMUN) recently gathered diplomacy and governance students for an enriching experience. A simulation of UN conferences, JMUN—the largest international model of the United Nations in Indonesia—offered the opportunity for global negotiations and diplomacy for the next generation of diplomats. Read more ⮕

Reigning Miss Supranational, Mr. International grace inaugural ‘Filipino Festival’Defining the News Read more ⮕

Future Filipino global leaders recognized at 2023 Jakarta Int’l Model United NationsDefining the News Read more ⮕

Tindeli: A Filipino-themed tindahan x specialty deliDefining the News Read more ⮕

Korean, Filipino artists to headline ON Festival OFF: ManilaAfter the Halloween season, music enthusiasts can look forward to a music festival that will feature South Korean and Filipino artists in one stage. Read more ⮕