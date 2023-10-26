Groups denounce sale of high-lead paint products

The Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (Idis) and the Ecowaste Coalition have expressed their dismay over the sale of spray paints containing high levels of lead in Davao City.Mark Penalver, executive director of Idis, expressed shock at the presence of aerosol paints with high lead concentrations on store shelves as if they were legally and safely acceptable for use.

She stressed how these paints are commonly used in spaces where people spend extended periods, like homes, workplaces, and vehicles, posing a major threat to their health.'If mag tambay ang daghan na tao ana na space such as living room for an amount of time delikado gyud siya. Naay chances na mamatay gyud ang user if daghan amount sa lead na iya na langhap sa iya body.

