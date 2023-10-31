Group calls on poll participants to help in post-election clean up

Aside from the littered sample ballots, there were reported reckless disposal of single-use food and beverage packaging materials in polling centers, especially plastic water bottles, styrofoam food packaging, and other campaign materials, the group noted.
“As the election campaign is over, we appeal to all the BSKE candidates, whether they won or not, to manage the accumulated waste that they produced during the campaign season by taking the lead in conducting a post-campaign cleanup. The cleanup should adhere to the requirements of RA 9003,’’ Tolentino emphasized.
Despite the current plastic waste crisis, most candidates still chose to produce a staggering amount of election-related materials during the campaign season despite the availability of eco-friendly alternatives.
Laboratory tests commissioned by the coalition found carcinogenic cadmium on campaign tarpaulins. Such pollutants violate the European Union’s Cadmium Directive and can harm both people and the environment. The incineration of PVC plastics also generates toxic by-products like dioxins and furans, adding to environmental concerns.
The group also identified some of the more blatant offenses during polls that have directly or indirectly harmed the environment, including the plastering of campaign posters outside designated areas, notably notoriously on trees, electric posts, and walls.
