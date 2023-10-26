Group backs move to block e-commerce platforms selling illegal tobacco products

Non-government organization Social Watch Philippines (SWP) threw its support behind the proposal of a senior lawmaker to block outright e-commerce platforms for selling illicit tobacco products.

Last week, Salceda disclosed that he is drafting a legislation that would block e-commerce platforms like Lazada and Shopee for allowing the sale of illegal cigarettes even to minors. (Related story: “According to the Southeast Asia Tobacco Control Alliance , the tobacco industry is also the supplier of some counterfeit products traded across online stores. We urge the online shopping platforms to be vigilant and conscientious in their business operations by removing illegal products,” Raquiza added.

“Our laws should always be grounded in reality. What are the purchasing habits of consumers? How easy is it to access and falsify information online? How hard is it to monitor these digital shops?” Raquiza said. headtopics.com

Citing Department of Health (DOH) data, Raquiza emphasized that the country already “suffered a loss of P365.79 billion in 2021 due to tobacco-related diseases.”

2,000 children killed in Gaza, aid group says, as tempers flare in UN amid ceasefire callsTempers flared at the United Nations on Tuesday amid ceasefire calls, as aid groups and doctors in Gaza warn that power shortages threaten the lives of vulnerable infants and patients. Read more ⮕

Coco and Ivana's action scenes in 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo' trend on social mediaIvana Alawi stunned viewers of “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” as her character’s feisty action scenes alongside Coco Martin’s Tanggol became a hot topic on social media. Read more ⮕

MLBB: Venue for M5 group stages, knockouts announcedThis marks the first time a major esports event will be held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium. Read more ⮕

Group welcomes House proposal to ban Move It motorcycle taxisA network of digital advocates welcomed the recent recommendation of a committee in the House of Representatives to prohibit the operations of a popular motorcycle ride-hailing app citing violations. Read more ⮕

K-pop group Big Bang’s G-Dragon booked on drug chargesK-pop boy band Big Bang’s G-Dragon has been booked without detention by the police on drug charges. Read more ⮕

Public writing for social changeFirst of 2 parts Read more ⮕