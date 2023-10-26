Greenpeace ship to tour Philippines to amplify call for climate justice

The tour of Rainbow Warrior in the Philippines coincides with the 10th anniversary of Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan), the most devastating cyclone to hit the country, and precedes the COP28 climate talks in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

A Pulse Asia survey released this month found that 65% of Filipino adults observed that the impacts of climate change on their communities over the past three years were substantial. The poll also showed that 71% of Filipinos considered climate change to pose a significant threat to both themselves and their families.Greenpeace will hold adjacent events focusing on the call for climate justice and reparations, urging policymakers to take action on these critical issues.

Climate justice campaigners have been calling for compensation for communities and countries that have been disproportionately affected by climate change, often due to the actions of developed countries with higher carbon emissions. headtopics.com

Greenpeace previously conducted ship tours in the Philippines in 2018 and 2019, focusing on climate justice and the fight against plastic pollution, respectively.

