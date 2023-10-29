Green Spikers cruise past Dolphins, seize Pool B lead

Glen Ventura put up another stellar play as EcoOil-La Salle rolled to a 25-18, 25-11, 25-22 victory over PCU Dasmarinas-Saskin to seize the Pool B lead in the Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference elims at the Paco Arena in Manila yesterday (Sunday).

Eugene Gloria scattered 14 points, including 12 on attacks, while Ventura backed him with eight hits and anchored the team’s solid net defense with four kill blocks as the Green Spikers followed up their tough 25-23, 25-20, 25-20 victory over the VNS Griffins last Oct. 20.

Ventura hammered 15 kills the first time out but yielded the offensive chores to the debuting Gloria as the Green Spikers produced 39 attack points, 11 more than the Dolphins' output in the match that lasted just over 74 minutes.

Joshua Rodriguez also came up with three blocks on his way to a seven-point game in a two-set stint while Uriel Mendoza finished with six markers, nine excellent digs and eight receptions. "There were lapses, in a way. They still need to enhance the skills and timing. But somehow, they're getting there," said La Salle coach Jose Roque, who also drew a superb game from playmaker Diogenes Poquita, who produced 14 excellent sets that more than doubled their rivals' combined six-set output.

But Roque stressed the need for the bench to step up, saying: "Dapat maka-level up sila, ma-realize nila na hindi lang mga starters and pwede umiskor. They're supposed to fit in kung ano ang kulang (ng mga starters) para maging balance."

Reynald Honra and skipper Carlo Agatep matched 10-point games while Ivan dela Cruz and Jhet Alvior combined for nine points for the Dolphins. PCU actually put up a tough stand and stayed within striking distance of La Salle in the third but failed to deliver in the stretch and absorbed its second straight three-set defeat after succumbing to fanced Fudgee Barr-Ateneo, also in the inaugurals of the country's premier men's volley league organized by Sports Vision.

