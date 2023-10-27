'Grateful for this blessing': Richard Gutierrez renews ABS-CBN contract, to star in new action series

Present at the contract signing were ABS-CBN chairman Mark Lopez, president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, COO of Broadcast Cory Vidanes, ABS-CBN head of TV Production and Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi and ABS-CBN head of finance Rick Tan.

"I am very excited to be extending my contract with the network and of course Star Magic under Star Magic Philippines. I am honored and proud to be here. I would like to thank my family for the constant support and love of course headed by my mom (Annabelle Rama) right here," he added.

"I am ready to work after a few weeks. We have a couple of things lined up. For the teleserye, I think first quarter of next year. I think that's enough time for preparation, for planning, kasi ang hirap tapatan ng 'The Iron Heart,'" he said. headtopics.com

